Ashes 2022: Ben Stokes' 'hitting the stumps' incident sparks debate between Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne

The Ashes 2022 is nothing but the series happily handed to the Australian side by England as they won the five-match series by already winning it 3-0 now going on to win the fourth as well.

The visitors did not have any luck favouring them and during the third day of the third Test, a delivery bowled to Ben Stokes at 142km/h saw it spark a debate online as the ball wasn't able to dislodge the bails.

After the delivery was replayed on the big screen, the star all-rounder was seen laughing at how bizarre this moment truly was. Bowler Cameron Green, who bowled this delivery, was also seen being shocked at what happened.

Talking about the issue, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to propose a new law. He asked if there should be a new law called "hitting the stumps", where the ball hits the stumps but doesn't dislodge the bails. He went on to tag former Australian spinner Shane Warne, who also reckoned the law to be fair for the bowlers as well.

"Should a law be introduced called 'hitting the stumps' after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let's be fair to bowlers! @shanewarne. #AshesTest," read Tendulkar's tweet.

The former leggie said he would take this idea to the world cricket committee. "Interesting point & one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion & come back to you. Never seen anything like that today – Greene's delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard !!!!!," read Warne's reply.

As for the Ashes, England needs 358 runs to win the fourth Test which they have to chase on the last and fifth day at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).