Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes chokes on tablet while alone in hotel room, says feared it 'might be the end'

Headlines

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

9 Bollywood stars who have received death threats

Most catches taken by Indian players in ODI World Cups

Bollywood actors who charge crores for performing at private events

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Israel Gaza War: Gaza under 'non-stop' bombardment, Israel launches series of rockets overnight

Data Protection: How social media platforms plan to verify users' age

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes chokes on tablet while alone in hotel room, says feared it 'might be the end'

Ben Stokes was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's Ben Stokes feared it "might be the end" after he almost choked on a tablet while alone in his hotel room ahead of the Ashes.

The all-rounder, writing in a column for the Daily Mirror, said the tablet had gone down the wrong way and got stuck in his windpipe.

"Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end," he added. "I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire.

"Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience."

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was a late addition to England's squad for the tour of Australia.

The 30-year-old said the finger injury was coming along really well and that he was in a good place mentally. However, he was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain.

"I couldn't lift it ... I thought it was broken," Stokes added. "Thankfully the pain and reaction settled down once I was back in the dressing room and the physios could be sure it wasn't actually a break.

"It was only after I got back to the hotel room that I took stock of what a day I'd had. The adrenaline had worn off and I was exhausted. Happy that I'm here to tell the tale, but hoping that my pre-test dramas are now over."

The five-test series is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8. Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE