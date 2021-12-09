Ashes: Ben Stokes bowls 4 consecutive no-balls to David Warner, three go undetected - WATCH

Already having a lead of 170 runs is surely not what England thought Day 2 of the first game of the Ashes Test series would begin. Australia lost seven wickets but did put on a good show to take the score to 317 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

While fans enjoy the rivalry between the Aussies and the English side, one moment that grabbed the attention of many was that of Ben Stokes getting involved in a no-ball bowling spree. Off the 4th delivery of his first over, Stokes cleaned up David Warner, however, replays showed that he had overstepped.

However, the matter did not end there as it has now come to be known that the England all-rounder had overstepped in the first 4 balls of his very first over. The footage of the video has been doing the rounds on social media which clearly shows Stokes overstepping.

WATCH:

Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball @copes9 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kcyNrYHSYr December 9, 2021

While fans are questioning about no action being taken by the third umpire, let's know when should the third umpire signal a No-ball?

According to the rulebook for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), it states that the third umpire will review a bowler's front foot landing and if the bowler has overstepped, this will be intimated to the on-field umpire, who will signal the No-ball.

"The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball," state the rules.

Talking about the no-ball saga, England skipper Joe Root admitted and said, "Slightly frustrating but we can't let that get to us”.