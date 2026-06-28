Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from international cricket during Trent Bridge Test

England captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket during the ongoing Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand. The all-rounder brings the curtain down on a remarkable career, leaving behind a lasting legacy with England across formats.

England’s captain Ben Stokes just shocked the cricket world by announcing he’ll retire from international play after this third Test against New Zealand wraps up.

Stokes, already considered one of England’s all-time greats, was right in the thick of his bowling spell at Trent Bridge when the news came out. The timing couldn’t have been more dramatic: his very first ball after his retirement was announced picked up a wicket, Zak Foulkes caught at second slip.

He’s 35 now, and he actually missed the second Test after a nightclub incident in London. When he came back to lead the team again in Nottingham, he only mentioned leading them “this week”—turns out, he meant that literally.

Stokes told his teammates about his decision before the fourth day of this crucial Test against New Zealand. Speaking in the dressing room, clearly feeling the weight of the moment, he said, “The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do.”

He asked for one thing: everyone’s total effort. “We've got a lot of hard work to do and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I've had this group give everything for the last two days. That’s the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team. I've got the emotional side out of it. Now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else come with me.”

BEN STOKES ANNOUNCING ABOUT HIS INTERNATIONAL RETIREMENT pic.twitter.com/M385f4m6jE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2026

For Stokes, it’s a fitting end to a legendary career that gave England some of its most unforgettable moments. His remarkable 84 at Lord’s in 2019 brought England their first ever World Cup, beating New Zealand in a match many still call the greatest cricket game ever. Then, just weeks later, his unbeaten 135 rescued England at Headingley in the Ashes, almost single-handedly toppling Australia. Those heroics earned him BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In total, Stokes played 122 Tests, captaining in 44. He also featured in 114 ODIs and 43 T20 internationals, starring in the T20 World Cup final in 2022. His numbers are staggering: 7,243 runs and 251 wickets in Tests, putting him in elite company alongside legends like Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis. He also smashed a record 136 sixes in Test cricket.

But even beyond stats and trophies, Stokes will be remembered for his bold leadership. His captaincy, alongside coach Brendon McCullum, launched the ‘Bazball’ era in 2022, changing how England played Test cricket and inspiring a whole generation.

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