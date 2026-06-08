Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in big trouble? ECB opens probe after controversial nightclub episode

England skipper Ben Stokes and star pacer Gus Atkinson have come under scrutiny after the ECB launched an investigation into a controversial nightclub incident following the Lord’s Test on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation over an incident which involves skipper Ben Stokes and star pacer Gus Atkinson, following the first Test match against New Zealand. In a statement, the English cricketing board said, ''The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first men's Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.''

''We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible,'' the statement read further.

The ECB also said that the duo was involved in a 'breach of team protocols' in the early hours of Monday after England's win over the visitors at The Lord's on Sunday. Meanwhile, the sudden investigation has put the selection on hold for the second game, scheduled to be played on June 17. It is still unclear whether the skipper and the star pacer will be selected for the game or will face suspensions.

England players' recent off-field controversies

Ben Stokes (2017 Bristol nightclub incident) - Stokesy was arrested after a late-night brawl outside a Bristol nightclub; later acquitted of affray but faced ECB disciplinary action and suspension from selection.

Alcohol culture criticism - During the England 2021–2022 Ashes tour, several players faced criticism for heavy drinking on tour in Australia, following which heavy scrutiny of team culture was implemented.

2025 nightclub altercation - In 2025, Harry Brook was reportedly involved in a nightclub altercation in Wellington during England's tour of New Zealand, where he was punched by a bouncer. It is also reported that he was with his teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue.