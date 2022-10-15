Ben Stoke's responds to Stuart Broad's savage dig at his near-comical run out video against Australia in 3rd T20I

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Australia and England ended with no result on Friday after being shortened to 12 overs each side due to rain. The match did, however, include numerous memorable moments, notably Australian pacer Mitchell Starc's warning to England skipper Jos Buttler for backing up too much at the non-striker's end. As the game progressed, English all-rounder Ben Stokes was nearly dismissed in a near-comical run-out.

Stokes put himself in a difficult situation in the final over of England's batting innings, rushing towards the non-striker's end after realizing the ball had not traveled to the boundary. He assumed the ball would go for a four when he hit Glenn Maxwell for a lofted shot down the ground. Stokes had already begun going back to the dugout when the long-off fielder made the save.

His partner Buttler, meanwhile ran all the way to the other end and that is when Stokes realised what was happening.

The England Test captain dashed towards the opposite end. Seeing how feeble the throw was, he appeared to shape up for a second but fell, and Maxwell had already gotten the ball and smashed the stumps. Stokes appeared to have been run out, but he actually got his bat back, bringing the comical sequence of events to a conclusion.

The video was shared on social media by Cricket Australia’s social media handle. As the hilarious video went viral, England Test veteran Stuart Broad put out his response. 'Can’t stop watching this,' wrote Broad followed by a laughing emoji.

Upon noticing Broad’s tweet, the English Test captain also came up with an interesting reply that had several Twitter users wondering.

In the first innings, England scored 112/2 in 12 overs, while Australia reached 30/3 in 3.5 overs before the game was called off due to rain. England went on to win the series 2-0 as a result of their victories in the first two games. It's worth noting that Stokes failed to find his T20 rhythm in this series.

He last played for England in T20Is in March 2021, hence this was his first T20I series of 2022. After scoring 16 runs in the first two games, Stokes looked to be in better form on Friday, remaining unbeaten on 17 runs in 10 balls. He also shared a 49-run stand with Buttler off 25 balls. His performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be critical for England.

