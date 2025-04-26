Virender Sehwag did not hold back in his criticism of Chennai Super Kings' senior batters for their lackluster performance in yet another defeat in the IPL 2025.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed his opinion that the Chennai Super Kings appeared to be in a hurry to finish the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and head home, showing no intention of spending time at the crease and scoring runs. He also noted that Ravindra Jadeja, with a poor strike rate, should focus on batting deep and accumulating runs rather than getting out cheaply. The Chennai-based franchise has now suffered its fourth consecutive loss at home this season, leaving them at the bottom of the points table.

Sehwag suggested that Jadeja should have anchored one end of the crease, especially on a challenging surface where batsmen struggle to play their natural game.

“Wasn’t I saying that I feel like going home midway through the tournament? CSK’s batters are also perhaps thinking that way. Their batters are wondering when they will get back home," Sehwag was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

“When will the tournament end? At least one of them should have taken responsibility. Jadeja has got a useless strike rate, but at least try to stay out there till the 15th or 18th over," he added.

In nine matches this season, Jadeja batted at a disappointing strike rate of 126.76, a significant drop from his career average of 129.56. In response, the MS Dhoni-led team decided to make changes to their batting lineup, opting to drop Rachin Ravindra from the playing XI.

Ayush Mhatre was brought in as the opener, leaving the team in need of a No.3 batter. In a surprising move, Sam Curran was selected as the No.3 batter for their match against SRH.

“I can’t understand what Sam Curran is doing at No.3 in this line-up. He has played up the order for sure, he has batted No.4 in ILT20 and he has played that role intelligently. But, in this line-up, when you have Brevis, play him at No.3," he added.

“Then Dube can come in next, followed by Jadeja, Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda. They are missing Ruturaj Gaikwad in this line-up, he used to make runs in Chennai consistently," he concluded.

Chennai Super Kings set a target of 155 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and at one point, it seemed like the visiting team was in trouble. However, a composed and strategic partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy during the sixth wicket ensured SRH secured victory with ease. This win allowed SRH to move up a few positions in the standings.

Also read| 'Terrorism can't be tolerated': Ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly urges India to sever cricket ties with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack