'Being homebound is no excuse': Rohit Sharma shares fitness mantra amid coronavirus lockdown

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma urged everyone to stay fit during the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Sharma took to social media on Friday (April 10) and said that being indoors cant be an excuse to not being fit.

"Being homebound is no excuse, stay fit, stay in, stay safe," his Instagram post read.

HERE IS THE POST:

New supplies of PPEs, masks, and ventilators have now begun, with 20 domestic manufacturers in India developing PPEs.

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 6412 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 199 fatalities have been reported.