Behind closed doors: What Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill’s BCCI review presence means for Rohit Sharma and India’s 2027 vision

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have arrived for India’s performance review meeting with the BCCI. Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs and India’s strategy for the 2027 World Cup are expected to be key talking points as the team assesses its recent performances and long-term plans.

India’s top cricket officials gathered Thursday in Mumbai for a high-stakes meeting that’s all business even though there’s no official agenda floating around. The main issue on the table: dissecting the Indian team’s recent bumpy rides in the UK and Sri Lanka. Everyone knows the BCCI wants answers—and possibly a new direction.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is running the show with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman in attendance. Shubman Gill, now leading the Test and ODI sides is also in the room after a last-minute invite. He’s coming prepared ready to share his take on the team’s form and get involved in plotting what comes next. T20I captain Shreyas Iyer made it too.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian team Captain Shubman Gill, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, BCCI's Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman, and Head coach Gautam Gambhir arrive at BCCI Headquarters for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/2vKvRWKEgI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

What really needs fixing are India's recent struggles, especially the poor showings in Ireland and England where the limited-overs teams just couldn’t get it together. For all the hype as T20 World Cup champs India didn’t win a single T20I out of six completed matches on those tours. Saikia already admitted after the England series that results were disappointing but he chalked it up to a bad patch—something every team faces eventually.

Rohit Sharma’s future still hangs in the balance. There’s been buzz about selectors possibly moving past him for the 2027 World Cup and wrapping up his ODI journey at Lord’s. But the BCCI quickly shot down that report—showing there’s still disagreement between board leadership and the selection committee.

The group’s also looking at the bigger picture. They’re mapping out plans for the upcoming tour of New Zealand which will feature five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. They’re talking about prepping for the 2027 ODI World Cup, India’s standings in the current World Test Championship and figuring out what needs to change organizationally to lift the team’s performance.

Agarkar’s position as chief selector is also up for review as is the possibility of VVS Laxman stepping into a larger role with the national team—though neither of them nor the BCCI has said a word about those rumors yet.

This meeting gets extra attention because it’s happening right before the BCCI’s AGM. Any major calls or shakeups might get pushed straight to the general body for action.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up for a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan with Shreyas Iyer as captain and Tilak Varma filling in as vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah headlines the squad pending fitness. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana are also in.

As for Bumrah, he hasn’t played internationally since he got hurt fielding against England in Cardiff back in July—an injury that cost him the final ODI of that series and made him miss the Test series win in Sri Lanka. If he gets medical clearance, this Afghanistan series could see his return.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong match live on TV and online?