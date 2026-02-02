'Begani shadi mein Abdullah deewana': Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan for boycotting T20 World Cup clash with India

Harbhajan Singh, fondly known as Bhajji, has thrashed Pakistan for its double standards after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a boycott of the group-stage fixture with India in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner, has slammed Pakistan for its decision to boycott their India clash in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15. In a post on X, the Pakistan government said that the team 'shall not take the field' in the match against India but will play the rest of the tournament. Pakistan's decision came after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after they refused to play their fixtures in India, citing security concerns.

Talking about the ongoing controversy, Harbhajan said, ''Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana. There is no logic or proper basis to this decision. What benefit are you going to get from this? This is just to show arrogance. If you really think that you can do something like this, then be adamant. Let us see if you really have the guts.''

Bhajji also slammed Pakistan for misleading its people into thinking that they stand in solidarity with Bangladesh and added, ''This is a total drama created to mislead people into thinking that they are standing with Bangladesh. There is no problem with that, but what have you thought about the people of your country who want the India-Pakistan match to happen?''

Slamming Pakistan for not ready to leave the revenue by playing with India in the past, he further said, ''This match was supposed to be played at a neutral venue, and there was no dispute with you. When there was a war recently, you played the Asia Cup despite that. There was the drama about the trophy, but the matches did happen because you were not ready to leave that revenue. If you are such a patriot, where was your patriotism then? So, you did not have any feelings for your country, but you now want to stand with some other country.''

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged the statement that the Pakistan government made regarding their decision to instruct their team to selectively participate in the upcoming ICC tournament.

In a release, the ICC said, ''While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.''