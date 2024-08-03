'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

The right-arm pacer has been sidelined due to injury since ODI World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami demonstrated exceptional form for India during the ODI World Cup last year, where he took 23 wickets in seven matches, making him the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Despite his impressive performance, the right-arm pacer has been sidelined due to injury since then. At 33 years old, Shami, who also won the Purple Cap in the IPL last year, is uncertain about his return to international cricket.

However, before making a comeback to the national team, Shami has announced his intention to participate in several domestic matches. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Shami discussed his plans for returning to cricketing action, revealing that he will be playing matches for Bengal before making himself available for the national team.

“It’s difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying hard, but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colours before I don the India jersey again,” he said, as quoted by News18.

“I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it,” he added.

Shami discussed the severity of his injury, acknowledging that even doctors were unable to predict its extent.

“We never thought the injury would be this serious. The plan was to address it after the World Cup since we had the IPL and the ICC T20 mega event coming almost back-to-back after last year’s World Cup. But it turned worse during the ODI World Cup itself, and I also did not find it right to risk playing on with it,” he said.

“Even the doctors could not fathom that the injury would take such a serious turn and would take so much time to heal,” the pacer added.

Following his absence from the ODI World Cup, Shami was unable to participate in India's tour of South Africa, the five-Test home series against England, the IPL, and the T20 World Cup, where India secured their first ICC title in 11 years. As the team enters a new era under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Shami is eager to make a swift comeback to the squad. India is set to play 10 Tests in the WTC cycle, including the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia later this year.

