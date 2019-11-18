'Been offline. What did I miss?': AJ Lee jokes after fans ask her to make comeback post husband CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk had made an appearance to WWE television on 13 November shocking the world of professional wrestling.

The two-time champion, who last appeared for the promotion in 2014, made a surprise return at the close of the Fox Sports 1 program WWE Backstage.

Following his return on WWE Backstage, fans began asking his wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee to make a return to WWE as well.

Great to see Punk return, but let's also get AJ Lee to come back as well! pic.twitter.com/rZnsV1xbaF — Garrett M. (@TronUser1248) November 13, 2019

Everyone wants AJ lee to return right ?!! — Timar (@timarmiyares) November 13, 2019

Not just fans, even former WWE superstar Paige replied with a comment, writing, "RIGHT?! That's the first thing I asked!!"

RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!! https://t.co/sN2GcbOgDT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2019

However, Lee was quiet throughout the week as fans kept asking her to come back. She then decided to take to Twitter on Sunday and post her own views on the speculations.

She tweeted, "Been offline. What did I miss?"

Been offline. What did I miss? — AJ (@TheAJMendez) November 17, 2019

WWE on Fox too took to Twitter and posted a hilarious comment, saying, "Not much."

There has been no official news on whether Punk will be making an in-ring return.

A statement from WWE read: “CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in-studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.”