'Been offline. What did I miss?': AJ Lee jokes after fans ask her to make comeback post husband CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk had made an appearance to WWE television on 13 November shocking the world of professional wrestling.


CM Punk and AJ Lee

, WWE website

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 01:13 PM IST

CM Punk had made an appearance to WWE television on 13 November shocking the world of professional wrestling.

The two-time champion, who last appeared for the promotion in 2014, made a surprise return at the close of the Fox Sports 1 program WWE Backstage. 

Following his return on WWE Backstage, fans began asking his wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee to make a return to WWE as well.

Not just fans, even former WWE superstar Paige replied with a comment, writing, "RIGHT?! That's the first thing I asked!!"

However, Lee was quiet throughout the week as fans kept asking her to come back. She then decided to take to Twitter on Sunday and post her own views on the speculations.

She tweeted, "Been offline. What did I miss?"

WWE on Fox too took to Twitter and posted a hilarious comment, saying, "Not much."

There has been no official news on whether Punk will be making an in-ring return.

A statement from WWE read: “CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in-studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.”

