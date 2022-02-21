'Been fined twice in first-class cricket for Shikhar Dhawan-like celebration,' says Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan

Pakistan is all set to host Australia for the first time since 1998 and the historic series gets underway from March 4. The squads for both sides are out and teams are gearing up for the three-match Test series in the subcontinent.

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan has been named in the 16-member squad for the Australia home Tests and while talking during a press conference, he opened up on his Shikhar Dhawan-like celebration. The Pakistan bowler stated that he is not copying Dhawan and he has been even warned twice for his celebration that way in first-class cricket.

Dhawan likes to use his thigh celebration every time he takes a catch on the field and has been doing it for a long time in international cricket. Talking about Sajid, he was seen doing the same kind of celebration recently.

"Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan’s celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket. Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket. Now everyone is appreciating this celebration," he said.

Having made his Test debut in 2021, Sajid has played four Tests for Pakistan and has picked up 18 wickets. His twelve-wicket match haul came against Bangladesh in Mirpur last year. Talking about his plans against Australia, Sajid revealed that he was ready to contribute in whatever way possible.

"If you see their [Australia] batting lineup they have world-class batter in the shape of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and then comes their wicketkeeper Carey. My goal is to target every single one of them. Either I get the wicket of our fast bowlers, we need to bowl them out."

He added the importance of meetings with Saqlain Mushtaq in terms of getting ready for match scenarios. "Saqi Bhai [Saqlain] holds day-by-day meetings with us. He usually comes out in between scenario matches and guides us. And sometimes he calls us in his room separately to discuss things with us," Sajid added.