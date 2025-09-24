Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'Beating Pakistan on regular basis...': Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 World Cup final win

Although the rivalry between India and Pakistan remains intense, Pathan's message served as a reminder to fans of India's enduring excellence in T20 cricket, reflecting on both historical victories and recent successes.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

'Beating Pakistan on regular basis...': Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 World Cup final win
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media to celebrate a big T20 achievement for the Indian team. In his typically fun way, he also made a dig at Pakistan. He pointed out that India's been doing better than Pakistan in Twenty20 cricket since way back in 2007. Pathan was talking about India's awesome win at the first ICC T20 World Cup, where the Indian team beat Pakistan in the final game. This game was held in Johannesburg on September 24, 2007.

India batted first and scored 157/5, with Gautam Gambhir scoring 75 runs and Rohit Sharma hitting 30 runs off 16 balls. Umar Gul took three wickets for Pakistan. When it was Pakistan's turn to bat, Imran Nazir scored 33 and Misbah Ul Haq made 43, but Pakistan was all out for 152 runs. Irfan Pathan and RP Singh each grabbed three wickets helping India become the first T20 World Champions with MS Dhoni as captain.

Irfan Pathan was named Player of the Final for his performance of 3/16. He celebrated the 18th year of India's T20 World Cup win with a playful jab at Pakistan.

"What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was full filed. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket," Irfan Pathan posted on X.

In the current Asia Cup, India and Pakistan clashed on two occasions, with the Men in Blue securing victories in both matches with ease. Since 2007, India has upheld a robust T20 record against Pakistan, winning the majority of encounters and establishing a psychological edge.

Pathan has also taken issue with the behavior of Pakistan's players during the Asia Cup, which unfolded against a backdrop of escalating political tensions between the two nations. Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty with a gun gesture, while Haris Rauf mimicked a fighter jet.

Conversely, India maintained a calm demeanor throughout the disputes, steering clear of customary handshakes and overt displays of emotion.

Pathan, recognized for his witty social media engagement, ensured that his tribute was both lighthearted and commendatory of India's cricket achievements.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

