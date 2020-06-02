'Be smart, sensible, and calm down': Waqar Younis urges Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi to end feud

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has expressed his thoughts on how Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi must calm down and behave sensibly on social media.

Waqar also suggested that the two former athletes must meet somewhere and sort out their issues as it has been going on for quite some time now.

The feud between Afridi and Gambhir first started during India's clash against Pakistan back in 2007 and ever since then the two have gone head-to-head on multiple occasions.

Their most recent encounter came when Afridi visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and showered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with some harsh criticism.

"The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down. It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down," Waqar Younis said on “Q20”, a chat show presented by ‘GloFans’.

"In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart," he added.

Speaking on the prospect of India and Pakistan resuming taking on each other on the cricket field, Younis said: "If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played."

"Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world. I think Pakistan India should play, and should play regularly to avoid depriving cricket lovers of India and Pakistan,” he added.

"I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where though, but I hope it will be either in Pakistan or in India. You don’t want to see them playing in some other country because that’s where you want to see them. You want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, I would say, Pakistan India will be playing," he concluded.