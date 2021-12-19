BCCI was pondering to sack Kohli as ODI skipper for last 4 months - Reports

When Virat Kohli decided to step down as skipper of the Indian cricket team in T20I format, little did he know what repercussion his decision could have had. It was the start of a captaincy saga that has gripped the whole for the past month or so. A lot of controversies, contradictory statements, all of this just before the Indian team was due to depart for their tour of South Africa.

While the storm has brimming for the past few days - if the latest reports are to be believed, the BCCI was planning to sack Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper for the last 4 months - this could be yet another twist in the tale.

It is being said that the BCCI handed the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma because the selectors didn't want two specialist captains for T20I and ODI formats. That has never been the case throughout Indian cricket history, so when Virat decided to relinquish T20I captaincy, his days as ODI captain were already numbered.

As per the latest reports, sources close to the BCCI have revealed that Virat Kohli often goes in 'incommunicado' mode after certain games, having no word with the selection committee whatsoever. While the BCCI is reported to have no issue with Kohli, but the same cannot be said about him.

That's why the BCCI had been planning to remove Kohli as the ODI skipper because they wanted one captain for limited-overs cricket. Sources close to the developments revealed that Kohli's sacking didn't come as a surprise, given he had failed to deliver any ICC title, something which the red-ball skipper himself addressed in his recent press conference.

The 33-year-old refuted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims, who had alleged he personally asked Kohli not to give up the T20I captaincy. The board is said to be upset with Kohli's latest comments, as per sources, and that discussions are currently being held in order to address the situation.

It is believed that the BCCI is pondering whether to issue an official statement on the matter, ignore Kohli's comments in the press, or issue him a show-cause notice for the same. All in all, this could be an interesting saga in the making.