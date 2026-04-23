BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to feature in the remaining matches of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, urging Team India to refocus on red-ball cricket as part of head coach Gautam Gambhir’s next major target.

Looks like the BCCI is running out of patience with India’s Test cricket results. They’ve told the team to step up and take the format seriously for the rest of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. Jasprit Bumrah’s name is at the center of their plans—they want him playing all nine of the remaining Tests. That’s a big ask, but they seem ready to pull him out of a few ODI series if it keeps him fresh for what really matters. The next 50-over World Cup is just around the corner, but Test success is the current priority.

India’s white-ball record is still impressive, no question. But when it comes to Tests, they haven’t been getting it done. Shubman Gill’s side is down in sixth place, with only four wins in nine games. Their last appearance in the format was brutal—a 0-2 home defeat to South Africa.

According to a Times of India report, selectors have told Bumrah to be ready for the grind: two Tests in New Zealand, and then five at home against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year. They’re even fine with him resting during ODI series, just to make sure he’s 100% for red-ball cricket. They know managing his workload is critical—Bumrah’s performances dip when he doesn’t get a proper break. After bowling through all five Tests in Australia last season, the team rested him for two Tests in England and skipped him for the Champions Trophy. But the BCCI wants that to change. This time, they want him leading the charge for every Test that counts.

India’s newest Test challenge comes up soon—a one-off match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on June 6. It’s not part of the WTC, but the BCCI still sees it as essential prep. Their thinking: nothing beats live game time. The top guys will be watched closely, and decisions about their places will depend on how they go.

Looking ahead, India’s Test schedule is packed with real tests. They head to Sri Lanka in September for two matches, which won’t be easy, especially considering their recent struggles against spin. Next is New Zealand, a place where India hasn’t won a series since 2009 (back when Gautam Gambhir was a key part of the side). Then it’s another intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest on home soil in February-March 2027.

This hasn’t been an easy period for India’s Test team. Two whitewashes at home in just two years—0-3 to New Zealand last year, and then that defeat to South Africa. The team’s clearly feeling the pressure.

Still, head coach Gautam Gambhir (who's seen it all) believes it’s just part of a red-ball transition. After defending the T20 World Cup title this year, he’s made it clear: the next big goal is to get India back into another World Test Championship final. For that, everyone—especially Bumrah—has to be at their best.

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