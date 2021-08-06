IPL 2021: BCCI wants franchises to ensure THIS from all players travelling to UAE

Keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all eight franchises to ensure that every member travelling to UAE for the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is fully vaccinated before leaving the country.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the same. "We have been told that all those travelling should have completed taking both the doses of vaccination so that there is no problem once teams reach UAE. The quarantine process is most likely going to be seven days before teams can start training," the source said.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

While the BCCI has confirmed that England players will be available for the resumption of the league in the UAE, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins is likely to miss the UAE leg.

The pacer has said he hasn`t made an official call on not playing in the IPL 2021 but admitted it will be "tough" to go to UAE and play in the cash-rich league.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I probably won`t be going to the IPL. I haven`t made an official call on it. But my partner is pregnant and our baby is due in the middle of the IPL. At the moment, there is a travel restriction to get back to Australia, you got to do 2 weeks quarantine," the Australian fast bowler said on his YouTube channel.