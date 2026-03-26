BCCI unveils India’s 2026-27 home fixtures, confirms venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Full details inside

On Thursday, March 26, the BCCI revealed the schedule for the senior men's team's home season for 2026-27. During this time, fans will have plenty of chances to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play, as nine ODIs are set to take place.

The Indian men's cricket team is set to play 22 matches at 17 different venues, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the comprehensive schedule for the 2026-27 home season on Thursday. The season will kick off in September with a limited-overs series against the West Indies. After India's tour of New Zealand, which includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, the home series will continue, culminating in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled from January 21 to March 3 next year.

This busy home season for India will also include white-ball series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, planned around the tours of West Indies and Australia. The West Indies' visit will feature three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODI matches will take place in Trivandrum, Guwahati, and Mullanpur, before the focus shifts to the T20Is in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

In December 2026, India will welcome Sri Lanka for another white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs are set to occur in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune will host the T20Is. As the new year begins, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027, with matches scheduled in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The season will conclude with the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-match Test series against Australia, starting in Nagpur. The series will then progress to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad, promising an exciting showdown between two of cricket's top teams. Notably, Kolkata, the site of the legendary 2001 Test, has not hosted an India-Australia Test match since then.

Full Schedule

West Indies' tour of India

September 27: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Trivandrum

September 30: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Guwahati

October 3: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Mullanpur

October 6: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Lucknow

October 9: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Ranchi

October 11: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Indore

October 14: India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, Hyderabad

October 17: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka tour of India

December 13: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, New Delhi

December 16: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

December 19: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad

December 22: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Rajkot

December 24: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Cuttack

December 27: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pune

Zimbabwe tour of India

January 3: India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Kolkata

January 6: India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Hyderabad

January 9: India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Mumbai

Australia tour of India

January 21-25: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Nagpur

January 29-February 2: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Chennai

February 11-15: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Guwahati

February 19-23: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Ranchi

February 27-March 3: India vs Australia, 5th Test, Ahmedabad

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