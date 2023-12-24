BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently secured the hosting rights for the 2025 edition of the prestigious Champions Trophy in a signing ceremony held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai. Present at the event were PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send the Indian team to Pakistan for this marquee event. This decision comes as no surprise, considering that the Indian team did not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which was played in a hybrid model.

According to a report published on Cricketpakistan.com, Zaka Ashraf recently engaged in discussions with Khalid Al Zarooni, the Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board. Although the Champions Trophy was not specifically addressed during their meeting, it is worth noting that the UAE has expressed unwavering cooperation with Pakistan.

“Sources indicate that if India opts not to send its team, the possibility of relocating some Champions Trophy matches to the UAE can’t be ruled out. Nevertheless, the ICC would need to bear the additional expenses, and a modification to the tournament format may become necessary,” the report stated.

PCB strongly asserts that in the event a country declines to send its team due to security concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should refrain from making unilateral decisions. Instead, the ICC should conduct a comprehensive assessment in consultation with an independent security agency. It has been reported that the ICC has agreed to comply with the PCB's request.

(With Cricketpakistan.com Inputs)

READ| Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics