BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Reports suggest the BCCI is unhappy with Gautam Gambhir’s recent press conference remarks, raising internal tensions ahead of the T20 World Cup. With pressure mounting, a poor campaign could seriously jeopardise the head coach’s future and trigger major changes in India’s setup.

The BCCI is not particularly happy with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s candid remarks regarding the Kolkata pitch after the team’s recent Test loss to South Africa, although the board is refraining from taking any immediate measures. Sources suggest that Gambhir is expected to continue in his role for the time being due to a "lack of alternatives," but his position may face scrutiny later this year — especially if India fails to perform well in the T20 World Cup hosted at home.

The board's dissatisfaction arises from Gambhir’s public support of the black-soil pitch at Eden Gardens, which faced significant criticism after India faltered on a turning surface that tested both batting lineups but revealed serious technical flaws in the home team. India lost the match by 30 runs after being bowled out for just 93 in the fourth innings.

“This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very, very helpful and supportive. This is exactly what we wanted and this is exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens,” he said after the Kolkata defeat.

“Yes, it might not be a wicket which is going to be very flamboyant where you can play those big shots. But if you are willing to put your head down, definitely it is a wicket where you can score. There were no demons in this wicket. It was not an unplayable wicket. It was a wicket where your technique can be judged, your mental toughness can be challenged, and more important than that is your temperament. The point is that you should be able to know how to play turn. And this is what we asked for and this is what we got.”

Gambhir has faced criticism for India's disappointing performances in Tests during his time as head coach, which includes two home series whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the BCCI is not expected to take any swift action against Gambhir due to a lack of viable alternatives, but the situation could change if India does not perform well in the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

In the midst of this backlash, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak defended Gambhir, claiming that the head coach has been protecting others from criticism.

“Gautam took the blame on himself because he didn't want the curators to take the blame,” Kotak said. “When we play in India — just like other countries play to their strengths — we rely on spin. We usually expect matches to last four to four-and-a-half days with some help for spin. Fast bowlers remain in the game on Day 1 and Day 2.”

Kotak also raised concerns about why the focus has been placed solely on Gambhir.

“People are only talking about Gautam Gambhir. Nobody is mentioning what the batters did or even what the batting coach could have done better. In the games we lose, it becomes all about Gambhir. Maybe some people have their individual agendas.”

