BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

The omission comes just days after the BCCI reportedly issued a fresh "diktat" making it mandatory for all centrally contracted players—specifically those only active in the ODI format—to feature in at least two domestic matches to maintain match fitness.

The BCCI has made it mandatory for all players to participate in domestic competitions to be eligible for the national team. This requirement also applies to prominent players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who currently only play ODI cricket. Reports have indicated that Rohit was eager to represent Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, and he was even training intensively in Mumbai to get ready for the tournament. However, it seems unlikely now.

As reported by The Times of India, Rohit Sharma has not been included in the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Alongside Rohit, other notable players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube have also been left out of the squad.

Mumbai selector Sanjay Patil stated that these players were unavailable for selection, which led to their exclusion from the team.

“All these India players will be accommodated in the Mumbai squad when they are available. If they aren’t available, it’s not right to name them in the squad and deprive a youngster of a place in the team," Patil said in an interaction with The Times of India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was recently hospitalized in Pune due to acute gastroenteritis following Mumbai's last match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“He will be included in the Mumbai squad once he gets clearance from the medical team," Patil added.

Ajinkya Rahane has also requested to sit out the first few matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a hamstring injury he is recovering from.

“He has got a hamstring issue, and will rest and recover. He will join the Mumbai team after the first couple of matches," Sanjay Patil further informed.

Importantly, the BCCI has emphasized that all Indian players must participate in at least two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy unless they are unfit or undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

India's upcoming international commitment is an ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. It is worth noting that the 38-year-old has retired from Test and T20 formats.

The group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to take place from December 24 to January 8. Mumbai is placed in Elite Group C alongside Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa. Their matches will be held in Jaipur.

The selectors have given a first-time call-up to opener Ishan Mulchandani, while young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has managed to retain his spot despite a disappointing performance in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

