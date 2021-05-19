BCCI treasurer explains why Virat Kohli-less tour of Sri Lanka is important for Team India

As the Indian team readies itself to depart for the United Kingdom in two weeks time for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against the hosts England, another Indian team is getting ready for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

As most of the first-choice players, skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant among others will be in England preparing for the five-match series starting in August, a second-string side will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is, most likely in July.

Now, the BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has revealed why this series was necessary at this point. Dhumal said that it was the board's call to fulfill all their Future Tour Programs (FTPs) commitments and why it is necessary to play and conduct all the postponed series to lessen the financial burden.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Dhumal said, "See as you know the cricket world is under tremendous pressure for the last one-and-a-half year given this COVID pandemic, a lot of FTP has been cancelled which has put a lot of strains on these associations all over the world. Until and unless you do these tours, we can’t make up, and it would be very difficult for all these boards to come out of the financial struggle that they are going through.

India were supposed to play against Sri Lanka and the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown-induced delays. However, Dhumal commended India's quality bench strength, which was an important factor in BCCI going ahead with playing with two different teams simultaneously.

"We had to miss the Sri Lanka tour last year also. So, we need to work out on that and since our team that is going to England is primarily for Tests, we could have made up a team for these white-ball matches. So, that is why we thought we should do our bit to make sure Sri Lankan board and we can play white-ball cricket in time,” Dhumal added.