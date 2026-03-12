FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

Sachin Tendulkar stepped away from the IPL before bringing the curtain down on his remarkable 24-year international career. His journey ended with a farewell Test series against the West Indies at home, finishing with over 34,000 international runs and becoming the first cricketer to play 200 Tests.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many
In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar was not at his peak. The previous year, he had fulfilled his dream by winning the 2011 World Cup, but things took a turn for the worse afterward. He accumulated 560 runs from eight Tests in England and Australia, achieving four fifties, while India suffered a 0-4 defeat in both series. The pressure to score his 100th international century was mounting. Following a rare series loss at home to England, Tendulkar's performance declined further, finishing with only 112 runs from four Tests at an average of 18.6.

As his long-time teammates – Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman – departed one after another, many speculated that the legendary Master Blaster would be next. Time waits for no one, and through Tendulkar, the cricketing world witnessed this reality unfold.

At this juncture, Sandeep Patil, the chairman of the BCCI selection committee, organized a special meeting with Tendulkar. The stalwart of Indian cricket for over twenty years found himself at a pivotal moment in his career. At 39, Tendulkar had limited cricket left, and with young talents ready to step in, Patil recognized the need for an honest discussion with the man often hailed as the “God of cricket.”

“I remember the last day of the Nagpur Test when we lost to England in 2012. My fellow selector, Rajendra Singh Hans, and I went to the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) to seek permission to meet Sachin Tendulkar. We obtained the manager's permission and invited Tendulkar. I asked him, as the chairman, ‘What are your plans?’ The selection committee had decided that his contributions were not helping the team. The entire country turned against me, but we never dropped him. He announced his retirement from ODIs first and then Tests,” Patil told Vickey Lalwani on his podcast.

“He was surprised and rightfully so. He said Why?’ I said the committee felt we needed to look at your replacement, and he was shocked. He called me again and asked, ‘Are you serious?’ I said, yes. Later, when he decided to retire, he even called me and said, ‘Sandy, I am announcing my retirement.' I feel sad that we had to take such a harsh decision. But look at the player who came in – Ajinkya Rahane.”

Patil disclosed that immediately after their conversation, Tendulkar had made it clear to him,  “I want to carry on.”

However, less than a week later, the batting legend declared his retirement from ODIs, just days before a three-match series against Pakistan. Tendulkar continued to play Tests for another year but struggled to recapture the brilliance that had established him as an icon. Even during India's 4-0 whitewash of Australia in the 2013 Border–Gavaskar Trophy, he could only muster 192 runs at an average of 32, with a top score of 81.

Three months later, Tendulkar announced his retirement from the IPL, subsequently concluding a remarkable 24-year international career with a farewell Test series against the West Indies on home soil. He ended his career with India having scored over 34,000 runs, making history as the first player to participate in 200 Test matches.

Also read| Was Yuvraj Singh dropped because of MS Dhoni? Ex-BCCI selector makes big revelation
