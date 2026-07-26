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BCCI to review Gautam Gambhir's support staff after Ireland, England setbacks

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BCCI to review Gautam Gambhir's support staff after Ireland, England setbacks

The BCCI is set to conduct a performance review of Gautam Gambhir's support staff following India's disappointing defeats to Ireland and England. The assessment is expected to examine the team's recent performances and the coaching unit's role ahead of upcoming assignments.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 07:29 PM IST

BCCI to review Gautam Gambhir's support staff after Ireland, England setbacks
Courtesy: X
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The BCCI plans to review the Indian cricket team's recent performances in Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe early next month. They'll also discuss the roles of some members from Gautam Gambhir’s support staff.

Cricbuzz reports the review will likely take place in August, though the board hasn't locked in a date yet. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board wants to look at what went wrong in India's recent white-ball matches and talk about how to fix it.

Things started to go off track in Ireland. India lost the two-match T20I series 0-2 — their first bilateral T20I series loss to Ireland. The struggles continued in England, where they dropped four T20Is and then lost the ODI series 1-2 under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Considering India had just won the T20 World Cup a few months ago, these results marked a sharp decline. The BCCI publicly admitted the performances haven't met their standards.

Saikia pointed out earlier that the board would review this tough run after the England tour, taking a measured approach and avoiding rash decisions. The ongoing Zimbabwe tour is also up for assessment. So far, with VVS Laxman stepping in as coach while Gambhir and his usual staff take a break, things have looked brighter for India.

Some roles in the support staff are up for debate. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s contract has run its course, and he’s considering leaving the team due to personal reasons — extensive travel and family, who live in London, seem to be big factors.

Fielding coach T Dilip’s future is also in doubt. India's catching and fielding have been inconsistent in the UK, which has put pressure on Dilip’s role, despite previous extensions from the BCCI.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel’s contract also needs to be clarified, but there’s no strong sign yet that his job is at risk. As for Gambhir, he has a contract through the 2027 ODI World Cup, and there’s no indication his position is in danger now.

The main focus of the upcoming meeting will be understanding India’s recent drop in performance, recognizing what needs fixing, and deciding how to structure the coaching staff for the next stretch of the international calendar.

Also read| IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with unprecedented feat in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe

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