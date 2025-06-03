In a recent India A match against the England Lions, Mukesh Kumar was seen wearing the No. 18 jersey, which immediately went viral. This caused outrage, with fans sending hate messages to the Indian bowler.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responded to the recent social media controversy. The controversy arose from Mukesh Kumar wearing Virat Kohli's No. 18 jersey during the India A match against the England Lions at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The Indian board also addressed the possibility of retiring Kohli's jersey, similar to what was done for Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

In a recent India A match against the England Lions, Mukesh Kumar was seen wearing the No. 18 jersey, which immediately went viral. This caused outrage, with fans sending hate messages to the Indian bowler. The BCCI also faced criticism for allowing this, which was seen as disrespectful to the former India captain, who retired from the traditional format recently.

What BCCI official said?

During an interview with PTI, a senior BCCI official in the know of things explained saying "Mukesh wore No. 18 during the opening ‘Test’ match versus Lions. But when it comes to India A squad, there are no fixed numbers as jerseys don’t have names. Anyone can pick any random number. The jersey numbers are only sacrosanct for international games."

Meanwhile, the Indian Test squad will have two new members in B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh but it is understood that the jersey numbers allotted to them are different.

Does BCCI retires jersey also after any player annouces retirement?

In Indian cricket, there is no formal way of retiring any particular jersey number but some of the famous numbers aren’t worn by players who come later into the team.

There was one instance when Shardul Thakur had worn jersey No. 10 in an ODI match in Sri Lanka and the fans didn’t take too kindly to it, forcing Shardul to change his jersey number.

However. when it came to Dhoni, no one else wore No. 7 after he retired from international cricket.

The nature of Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket and the mass appeal he enjoys, it is difficult to imagine anyone else wearing that Jersey No. 18 in any format of the game.

Virat Kohli's retirement

For the unversed, Virat Kohli annouced retirement from the test cricket on May 12 via Instagram post. Under his captaincy, India became a dominant force away from home, and he inspired a generation with his fitness and commitment.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).