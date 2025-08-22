BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth
CRICKET
Days after BCCI announced its squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, the board on Friday invited applications for positions for different selection committees.
Ajit Agarkar-led senior India men's selection panel will have two new selectors in the team. Yes, you read it right! The decision came only a few days after the announcement of Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited applications for positions of its senior men's (2), women's (4), and junior men's (1) selection committees. Talking about the senior men's team, the two new members will be responsible for selecting the squad for Team India across all formats, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.
The eligibility criteria for the role is that the person should have played a minimum of 7 Tests or 30 first-class matches. The person is also eligible if he or she has played 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.
Another eligibility criterion for the role is that the candidate should have retired 5 years before taking up the role. The third and last criterion required is that the person should not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.
Now, the members of the Women's Selection Committee will oversee the selection of Team India across all formats and age groups. The roles also include vetting coaches and support staff. The eligible candidates for these roles should be a former player who has represented the Indian Women's National Team and must have retired from the sport at least 5 years prior, and must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.
The Junior Cricket Committee member's role will be to select age-group teams, up to under-22, for tours, camps, and tournaments. The role also includes organising junior tournaments, appointing captains, and support staff.
The eligibility for this role is that the candidate should be a former player who has played 25 first-class matches and has retired from the game at least 5 years prior. He should also not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.
(With ANI inputs)