BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Headlines

Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Additional 14,000 tickets for India vs Pakistan clash in World Cup 2023 announced by BCCI

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled plans to release an additional 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and arch-rivals Pakistan. This thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Ticket sales for this blockbuster match will kick off at 12 PM IST on October 8, 2023, with fans able to make their purchases through the official ticketing website

Concerns have arisen regarding the sparse attendance at the early matches of the 2023 World Cup. Notably, the opening game of the tournament, featuring defending champions England and 2019 finalists New Zealand, failed to attract a substantial crowd on Thursday, October 5. Numerous seats remained unoccupied at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Jos Buttler's and Tom Latham's teams graced the field in the afternoon.

Although Bookmyshow, the official ticketing partner of the tournament, initially indicated a high ticket sales figure, the actual turnout was significantly lower. This development adds to the series of challenges faced by BCCI in the lead-up to the World Cup, including date changes for nine matches just before the tournament, resulting in widespread confusion.

The situation prompted Bookmyshow to release additional tickets for the tournament after encountering website crashes and numerous complaints about lengthy online ticket queues. All eyes will be on Ahmedabad when India squares off against Pakistan on October 14, with the Men in Blue having emerged victorious in all seven previous encounters between the two sides in ODI World Cup history.

Rohit Sharma's squad is determined to secure India's third World Cup title, while Pakistan is eager to replicate their 1992 World Cup triumph.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister takes a dig at Rhea Chakraborty for talking about his death in media: 'I wonder what...'

Indian opener Shubman Gill doubtful for IND vs AUS World Cup match on Sunday, here's why

Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material

Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE