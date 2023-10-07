BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Additional 14,000 tickets for India vs Pakistan clash in World Cup 2023 announced by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled plans to release an additional 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and arch-rivals Pakistan. This thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Ticket sales for this blockbuster match will kick off at 12 PM IST on October 8, 2023, with fans able to make their purchases through the official ticketing website

Concerns have arisen regarding the sparse attendance at the early matches of the 2023 World Cup. Notably, the opening game of the tournament, featuring defending champions England and 2019 finalists New Zealand, failed to attract a substantial crowd on Thursday, October 5. Numerous seats remained unoccupied at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Jos Buttler's and Tom Latham's teams graced the field in the afternoon.

Although Bookmyshow, the official ticketing partner of the tournament, initially indicated a high ticket sales figure, the actual turnout was significantly lower. This development adds to the series of challenges faced by BCCI in the lead-up to the World Cup, including date changes for nine matches just before the tournament, resulting in widespread confusion.

The situation prompted Bookmyshow to release additional tickets for the tournament after encountering website crashes and numerous complaints about lengthy online ticket queues. All eyes will be on Ahmedabad when India squares off against Pakistan on October 14, with the Men in Blue having emerged victorious in all seven previous encounters between the two sides in ODI World Cup history.

Rohit Sharma's squad is determined to secure India's third World Cup title, while Pakistan is eager to replicate their 1992 World Cup triumph.