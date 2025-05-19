CRICKET
Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in the country's central government.
Hours after various reports emerged about BCCI withdrawing from the Asia Cup, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said any matter related to participation in events of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has not come up for discussion at any level. Earlier reports suggested that the BCCI informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about its decision to withdraw from the Women's Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the Men's Asia Cup, happening in June and September, respectively, citing the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in the country's central government.
"Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men and women," he said.
"The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary. It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, same will be announced through media," said Saikia in a statement issued to IANS.
READ | BIG blow to Turkey as Mukesh Ambani's company, other firms stop selling...
India does have the hosting rights for the Men's Asia Cup, set to happen in September this year in T20 format. Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman are supposed to be a part of the tournament.
India is the defending champion of the Men's Asia Cup, after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. That event was also affected by India-Pakistan tensions. Originally set to be hosted entirely by Pakistan, the 2023 Men's Asia Cup was held in a hybrid model after India refused to travel there and had all its matches shifted to Sri Lanka.
This hybrid model was again replayed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy – the tournament was to be played entirely in Pakistan. But India pushing for a hybrid model meant all of its games were played in Dubai. While Pakistan crashed out in the league stage, India eventually won the trophy in Dubai on March 9.
(With inputs from IANS)
