BCCI to not hold AGM on September 30, Secretary tells State Associations

The BCCI will not hold the Annual General Meeting on September 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a future date will be announced.

The BCCI has announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was supposed to be held on September 30 will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took the decision after consulting with the legal team. He informed that the State Associations will be informed about a new date in the near future. The BCCI AGM is held every year in September as it is a body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975 and the rules require the AGM to be conducted before September 30.

One state association official told ANI that he was happy with the professional approach of the BCCI and hoped that the meeting takes place soon. However, when the meeting will be held, there are going to be plenty of headaches for the BCCI to handle.

No domestic cricket

There is a real possibility that the BCCI will be unable to host domestic cricket in India this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had sent letters to all the state associations, informing them that a curtailed domestic season and a shortened Ranji Trophy would be held this year. The former India skipper had proposed a roadmap for the resumption of domestic cricket, categorically stating that domestic cricket must start as and when conditions improve.

Another roadblock for the BCCI is to get the permission from all the state and city authorities. In these testing times, authorities are unlikely to let games take place. Some officials have said the state government permissions would be required. Then the city-specific municipalities will need to give a go-ahead. And even if that happens, preparing a bio-secure bubble for 37 Ranji teams, five Duleep Trophy teams, and the several other domestic teams would be next to impossible. Travel and accommodation will be another concern.

The coronavirus situation in India has spiraled out control with over 95000 cases every day. According to the ICMR, the coronavirus is now seeing the second wave in India. For the last couple of weeks, India has topped the world tally when it comes to number of cases and deaths. India has already surpassed Brazil with over 45 lakh coronavirus cases. The USA is the most affected with over 65 lakh cases and more than 22 lakh still active.