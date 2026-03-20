BCCI to monitor 20 players during IPL for ODI World Cup 2027, Mohammed Shami excluded

The BCCI has identified a pool of 20 players to closely monitor during IPL 2026 as part of its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. In a surprising move, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been excluded from the watchlist, signaling a potential shift in India’s long-term pace-bowling plans.

Currently, Team India stands as one of the most formidable teams in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue are the reigning champions of the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ICC Champions Trophy. The only accolade that eludes them is the ODI World Cup. They came very close in 2023, winning 10 matches in the tournament but ultimately fell short in the final against Australia.

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, the team is gearing up for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. This marks the first return of the ODI World Cup to Africa since 2003. The last time the tournament was held here, India faced Australia in the final, with the Australians emerging victorious once again.

According to reports from PTI, in preparation for next year's ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already compiled a shortlist of 20 potential cricketers who may be selected for the prestigious event. The board plans to monitor the players' performances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Although the ODI World Cup is still some time away, a BCCI source informed PTI that the selectors have a preliminary list of players, and members of the selection panel are expected to attend several matches throughout the IPL 2026. The IPL is scheduled to kick off on March 28, featuring reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The BCCI source mentioned that the selection panel, which includes SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Pragyan Ojha, will be present at the stadium and will also monitor the IPL matches via television.

"The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV," the official said.

The report indicated that it is improbable for the selectors to consider the LA Olympics or the T20 World Cup 2028 while observing players during the IPL season. They are also not expected to identify a breakout star at next year's World Cup, as they have already made up their minds about the players they intend to select for the upcoming year.

Additionally, the source mentioned that they will monitor four fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Since Harshit Rana has been sidelined from the IPL due to knee surgery and will require time for recovery, they will evaluate his future at a later date.

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