BCCI to honor THESE 'Olympic Champions' ahead of the inaugural match of IPL 2022 - Check Now!

The new season of the IPL is all set to commence from today at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between the finalists from the previous year, Kolkata Night Riders and Chennai Super Kings. For the fourth year in a row, no inaugural ceremony will take place at the start of this year's IPL but BCCI has decided to honor the medal winners from last year's 'Tokyo Olympics'.

The wait is over! More teams, more excitement.



Expect a bit of banter as we gear up for the #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/cPgkLm0Ail — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

Last Year, BCCI had announced that it will facilitate and honor the winners from the Tokyo Olympics with moments and cash prizes but never got a chance to hold any ceremony for this occasion. Now, Ahead of the 1st game of this year's IPL.

READ: Dwayne Bravo launches new song titled 'Number One' before CSK's match vs KKR - WATCH

The BCCI is going to honor the Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Lovkina Borgohain, and PV Sindhu. The Indian hockey team, who won an Olympic medal after 41 years will also be facilitated in this event.

The Indian Olympic contingent won record 7 medals during Tokyo Olympics. They won 1 Gold. 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an individual gold in the 'Track and Field' event during the Olympics.

READ: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live in India

BCCI has stopped conducting the star-studded inauguration ceremony of the IPL for the last 3 years and this time also it will not be conducted as it is reported that BCCI used to spend around 30-40 Crores in the opening ceremony and which they feel is not required anymore.