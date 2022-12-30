Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

BCCI to hold review meeting on India's T20 World Cup performance with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma

The BCCI is poised to assess India's performance just a month after they were humiliated by England in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

BCCI to hold review meeting on India's T20 World Cup performance with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma
BCCI to hold meeting with Dravid, Rohit and Laxman

The BCCI will hold a review meeting with coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman to examine India's T20 World Cup performance. The meeting will take place on January 1 in Mumbai.

The BCCI is poised to assess India's performance in Mumbai just a month after they were humiliated by England in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The meeting takes place just two days before India takes on Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Fans have been critical of Dravid and his team's performance in the shortest format of the game, as well as the manner in which India was eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

The team management has made significant changes to the T20I squad from the World Cup squad to the one against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul have all been rested for the series, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill taking their places.

India has also picked Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik to their T20I squad, with Hardik Pandya as captain. Among other major changes, India has confirmed that they will no longer use Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin in the shortest  format.

Beginning January 3, India will play a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

READ| Gautam Gambhir wants THIS young Indian star to open alongside Rohit Sharma in ODIs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai completes 50 days in theatres, a rarity since OTT boom
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.