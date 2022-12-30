BCCI to hold review meeting on India's T20 World Cup performance with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma

BCCI to hold meeting with Dravid, Rohit and Laxman

The BCCI will hold a review meeting with coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, and National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman to examine India's T20 World Cup performance. The meeting will take place on January 1 in Mumbai.

The BCCI is poised to assess India's performance in Mumbai just a month after they were humiliated by England in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The meeting takes place just two days before India takes on Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Fans have been critical of Dravid and his team's performance in the shortest format of the game, as well as the manner in which India was eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

The team management has made significant changes to the T20I squad from the World Cup squad to the one against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul have all been rested for the series, with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill taking their places.

India has also picked Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik to their T20I squad, with Hardik Pandya as captain. Among other major changes, India has confirmed that they will no longer use Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin in the shortest format.

Beginning January 3, India will play a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

