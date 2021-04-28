Women's T20 Challenge: BCCI to cancel tournament this year amidst surge in COVID-19 cases in India

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is going on as scheduled despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, many foreign players have left the tournament mid-way in fear of not getting entry into their own home-land.

However, while the IPL will be going on as planned, the Women's T20 Challenge - which was earlier scheduled to take place during the Playoffs stage of the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament - might get postponed or even canceled this year.

A senior Indian Women's cricketer stated that the players thought that this tournament would allow them to prepare for the series against England in June.

She stated that all the calls to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have gone unanswered, and this was the last thing that the cricketers expected.

"This is devastating news for us. We genuinely thought this edition will give us some very important game time before we take on the English side. All comes crashing down now. Calls have gone unanswered at the moment. That was the least we expected," said the Woman cricketer as quoted by Cricket.com.

The Women's T20 Challenge is a tournament that has taken place since 2017 and features three women's teams that compete against each other during the Playoffs stage of the IPL.

During the 2020 edition that was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Trailblazers emerged as the champions. The Smriti Mandhana led side had defeated Supernovas by 16 runs. Mandhana was even awarded the Player of the Match award for scoring 68 off just 49 deliveries in the summit clash.