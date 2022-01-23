BCCI to announce THIS player as Team India's new Test captain ahead of West Indies series

The captaincy saga, may if not for sure, but mostly come to an end after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the Test team as well. According to reports doing the rounds, the announcement of Rohit Sharma's elevation as India's new Test captain will be made after the selection committee meeting. The 'Hitman' first game as a skipper will be the home Test series against Sri Lanka.

"The workload will be immense. He needs to keep himself very agile and fit. I think the selectors will have a word with him. He will have to work to extra-bit on his fitness", said the BCCI official according to InsideSport.

Not just that, the BCCI is also planning on grooming KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as leaders of the future. It has been learnt that the BCCI is still debating on whom to make the vice-captain of the team.

"The Vice-Captain will be India's future leader. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah all are future leaders. The selectors need to groom them in a properly structured manner. Selectors need to make a big choice on who will be made the vice-captain of the Indian test team", InsideSport quoted a board official.

As far as Rohit is concerned, he is currently training hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after he had suffered from a hamstring injury and could not recover for the South Africa tour.

"Rohit's rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is going pretty well. He is expected to be okay for the West Indies series. It's still close to three weeks from now before the first ODI is played in Ahmedabad on February 6," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.