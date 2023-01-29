BCCI to announce new central contract by next month; star batter to be dropped: Report

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce its new central contract next month, after keeping the players in suspense. The apex cricketing body in the country had delayed the announcement due to the elections and the appointment of a new selection committee, but the list is now ready with some major changes and can be revealed at any moment. While some players are set to receive a major promotion, India's veteran batter may unfortunately miss out on a central contract.

According to reports circulating, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan may miss out on a central contract as he is now out of favor. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill could receive a significant promotion. Pandya, who is the new captain of India in T20Is, is expected to be promoted to Grade A, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill following suit.

Surya is currently the number one T20I batter in the world and is steadily solidifying his place in the ODI setup as well. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has become a regular in all formats. These two batters are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the BCCI's new central contract, which is set to be announced next month.

“Yes, there has been a little delay due to elections and the selection committee. The final discussions are already done. It should be out by next month,” a senior BCCI official was quoted saying by InsideSport on Saturday.

The Indian Cricket Board is poised to provide its players with a long-awaited salary increase. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to grant a 10-20% raise to players in each grade, a major development in the new central contract. This pay raise is a welcome reward for the hard work and dedication of the players and will help to ensure that they are adequately compensated for their efforts.

“Yes, it is under consideration. See, every 5 years, the annual salary increases. Our players are also due a raise. With more and more cricket at this moment, I think the players deserve it. But it is a collective decision and everyone has to come on board. But if you compare it with England’s salaries, our players earn more from match fees,” the senior BCCI official said.

As it stands, the men's cricketers in the A+ category are receiving a whopping 7 crore annually apart from their match fees. Similarly, those in A category, receive 5 crore annually while players in B bracket receive 3 crore. C category contracted cricketers get 1 crore per annum other than their match fees. Currently, only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah fall in the A+ category.

