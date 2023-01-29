Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

BCCI to announce new central contract by next month; star batter to be dropped: Report

The men's cricketers in the A+ category are receiving a whopping INR 7 crore annually apart from their match fees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

BCCI to announce new central contract by next month; star batter to be dropped: Report
File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce its new central contract next month, after keeping the players in suspense. The apex cricketing body in the country had delayed the announcement due to the elections and the appointment of a new selection committee, but the list is now ready with some major changes and can be revealed at any moment. While some players are set to receive a major promotion, India's veteran batter may unfortunately miss out on a central contract.

According to reports circulating, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan may miss out on a central contract as he is now out of favor. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill could receive a significant promotion. Pandya, who is the new captain of India in T20Is, is expected to be promoted to Grade A, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill following suit.

Surya is currently the number one T20I batter in the world and is steadily solidifying his place in the ODI setup as well. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has become a regular in all formats. These two batters are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the BCCI's new central contract, which is set to be announced next month. 

“Yes, there has been a little delay due to elections and the selection committee. The final discussions are already done. It should be out by next month,” a senior BCCI official was quoted saying by InsideSport on Saturday. 

The Indian Cricket Board is poised to provide its players with a long-awaited salary increase. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to grant a 10-20% raise to players in each grade, a major development in the new central contract. This pay raise is a welcome reward for the hard work and dedication of the players and will help to ensure that they are adequately compensated for their efforts.

“Yes, it is under consideration. See, every 5 years, the annual salary increases. Our players are also due a raise. With more and more cricket at this moment, I think the players deserve it. But it is a collective decision and everyone has to come on board. But if you compare it with England’s salaries, our players earn more from match fees,” the senior BCCI official said.

As it stands, the men's cricketers in the A+ category are receiving a whopping 7 crore annually apart from their match fees. Similarly, those in A category, receive 5 crore annually while players in B bracket receive 3 crore. C category contracted cricketers get 1 crore per annum other than their match fees. Currently, only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah fall in the A+ category.

READ| WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Bianca Belair defeats 9-time champion Alexa Bliss to retain RAW women's title 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.