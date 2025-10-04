BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill's workload...

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is all set to announce squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia today, October 4. Ahead of the announcement, the roles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI team remain a subject of ongoing discussion. Despite this, both are anticipated to be included in the squad heading to Australia for the three-match ODI series, starting on October 19 in Perth. National selectors are likely to make some adjustments, considering fitness levels and the need to manage player workloads.

Sharma and Kohli have been diligently preparing after a seven-month break from international cricket. Kohli showcased his skills with a century against Pakistan and was the top scorer in the semi-final against Australia. Rohit played a crucial role in the final against New Zealand. Having retired from Test and T20 cricket, they are now fully focused on limited-overs formats, raising questions about their future in the lead-up to the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Hardik Pandya, currently recovering from a quadriceps injury, and Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a foot fracture, will not be available for selection. Test captain Shubman Gill, who recently participated in the Asia Cup and is in the middle of a two-Test series, might be rested from either the ODIs or T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill's workload to be discussed

Workload management is a major consideration. Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the Australian ODIs due to his recent participation in the Asia Cup and his workload in Test matches. Gill's involvement might also be re-evaluated to manage travel and the intensity of the matches.

If rested, Rohit Sharma's opening partner could be Abhishek Sharma or Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom are left-handed batsmen. Nitish Kumar Reddy could potentially replace Pandya if he is fit, and Sanju Samson may be selected for the second wicketkeeping position over Dhruv Jurel.

With only six ODIs scheduled this year, the selectors are anticipated to adopt a measured approach, with a focus on the T20 World Cup and the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's preparation

There is no apparent reason to remove Rohit from his leadership position, as he has rarely faltered in this format, unless he personally wishes to focus solely on his batting.