India is beginning a five-match Test series in England, which also marks the start of their journey in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. This series will see a change in captaincy following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket.

The landscape of Indian cricket is currently experiencing a significant transformation. With Rohit Sharma having already announced his retirement from red-ball cricket and reports suggesting that Virat Kohli is considering hanging up his Test boots as well, a notable vacuum has emerged at the top of the batting order. While efforts are being made by the board to persuade Kohli to continue for the upcoming England tour, the selectors are not leaving anything to chance.

In light of these developments, Rishabh Pant is set to be appointed as India's new vice-captain for Test matches, with the talented Shubman Gill poised to assume leadership of the national team in the traditional format. The decision to appoint Pant as vice-captain was a logical one, given his impressive record as a Test batsman in overseas conditions. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, was not considered for the role due to his stature and ongoing fitness concerns, which may impact his availability for entire series.

Pant's stellar average of over 42, coupled with centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa, as well as several near-centuries, solidifies his position as one of the premier batsmen in Test cricket.

"If Bumrah isn't the captain, then there is no point offering him vice-captaincy," a BCCI source told PTI.

While the cricketing community may be surprised by Kohli's reported desire to retire from Test cricket, there were discussions within the selection committee about potentially entrusting him with leadership responsibilities in England to allow Gill more time to develop. However, Kohli has yet to make an official announcement, and it is believed that he will be urged to participate in the upcoming five-match Test series in England, given the challenging conditions and the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has also announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The BCCI has refrained from divulging details of its discussions with Kohli regarding his Test career. Despite attempts to reach out to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for comment, there has been no response as of yet.

New captain and India’s Test squad out soon

The BCCI will announce the new India cricket team Test captain on May 23, along with the squad for the England Test series. Virat Kohli has allegedly expressed a desire to retire from Test cricket, so the BCCI is trying to convince him to change his decision. This is likely the reason for the delay in announcing the squad, originally planned for May 20. The situation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen if Kohli will take a U-turn on his retirement decision.

