The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking to restart the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which was halted for a week amid India Pakistan war.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after the official ceasefire between India and Pakistan, has shown several signs of restarting the halted 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, as per a new report, the Indian cricket board has asked IPL franchises to re-assemble their players as soon as possible.

It is also reported that BCCI has verbally informed the franchises that they are planning to come up with an updated IPL schedule soon. The cricket board has also informed to inform their foreign players about their travel plans. It is because IPL was suspended earlier this week for 7 days, and most of the foreign players and support staff left India for their homes. BCCI is now looking to conclude the IPL season on May 25, which was the original Final date of the 18th season.

BCCI informs IPL franchise to re-assemble their players

Looking to conclude the IPL 2025 season on time, the BCCI has told franchises to inform their players to re-assemble for the remaining games. ''All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday. Punjab will have a neutral venue, so their destination is yet to be confirmed. The board is planning to have more double headers so that they can finish the IPL as per its scheduled day,'' Indian Express reported, quoting a source in the Indian board.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also informed that they are looking to restart the suspended IPL season soon after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10. ''Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,'' The Indian Express reported, quoting Dhumal.

Another report that surfaced recently claimed that BCCI has also finalised three venues to host the remainder of IPL 18. These venues are the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.