BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England

India's star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been officially released from the squad for the ongoing fifth and final Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy against England at The Oval. This pre-planned move is all about managing his workload, a decision confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier today, on Day 2 of the crucial match.
"Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England," BCCI wrote in a statement.
Bumrah wasn't in the playing XI for this series decider, and it's no surprise. Even before the five-match series kicked off, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear that Bumrah wouldn't play in more than three Tests during the tour to keep him fit.
He played in the first Test match at Headingley, Leeds; the third at Lord's; and the fourth at Old Trafford, Manchester. Bumrah took 14 wickets in those three games, including two spectacular five-wicket hauls, making him India's top wicket-taker.
Even with the series on the line—England leading 2-1 and India needing a win to draw—the team management stuck to their original plan for Bumrah. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate elaborated after Day 1, explaining that while they "obviously want to wheel him out," they also had to "respect where his body is at." He added that even with only three Tests under his belt, Bumrah's overall bowling load has been significant.
Given the hectic international cricket schedule, this decision demonstrates India's long-term strategy to safeguard their key pace bowler. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep will lead the Indian pace attack in the Oval Test since Bumrah is out.
India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)
