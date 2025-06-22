The decision comes following the tragic outcome of RCB’s victory celebration, which turned deadly due to the stampede that occurred near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This unfortunate incident resulted in 11 fatalities and left 30 individuals injured.

In light of the tragic stampede that took place in Bengaluru last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted to implement stringent regulations concerning IPL victory parades and celebratory events. This decision follows the loss of 11 lives and numerous injuries during a chaotic crowd incident that ensued after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved their historic IPL title win.

The calamity occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium just hours after RCB secured their first IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings. Enormous crowds assembled at various events organized to commemorate the victory, which overwhelmed the city's infrastructure. Consequently, this incident has become one of the most tragic sports-related events India has experienced in decades.

Initially, the BCCI distanced itself from the incident, asserting that it had no direct role in the planning or execution of the celebrations. However, in response to increasing public and media scrutiny, the board has now taken definitive measures to avert similar occurrences in the future.

To investigate the incident, the BCCI established a three-member committee headed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The panel also includes vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. Saikia confirmed that the board is “taking every aspect of risk very seriously to avoid any future mishaps.”

The committee’s conclusions resulted in the creation of a set of mandatory guidelines that IPL franchises must adhere to if they intend to hold victory parades or celebrations.

According to the newly established protocol, teams are prohibited from organizing any celebratory events for a period of three to four days after winning the IPL title. This initiative is designed to prevent hasty and unplanned gatherings that may pose safety risks. Additionally, the following requirements have been established:

- All events must obtain prior written consent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

- Required permissions must be acquired from district police, state governments, and appropriate civic authorities.

- Teams are required to enforce thorough security protocols, ensuring multi-layered protection from the airport to the event location, thus ensuring the safety of players, staff, and attendees.

