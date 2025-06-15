RCB had secured the IPL 2025 title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final by a margin of six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first IPL celebration victory was overshadowed by the tragic loss of 11 lives due to a stampede that took place outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Additionally, 33 individuals sustained injuries. In response to this incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has resolved to establish a three-member committee tasked with developing comprehensive guidelines to prevent such events in the future.

"In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future.," an official statement from the BCCI read.

The committee will consist of Devajit Saikia, Rajeev Shukla, and Prabhtej Bhatia, with Saikia serving as the chair. The guidelines for celebration protocols are expected to be drafted within the next 15 days. This decision was made during the board's Apex Council Meeting held on Saturday.

In a previous conversation with Cricbuzz, Devajit Saikia suggested that the BCCI would take action concerning the tragedy rather than merely remaining a silent observer. Although the victory celebrations were a private affair for RCB, Saikia mentioned that the governing body of Indian cricket needed to respond, given the significance of cricket in India.

"At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator. It was a private affair of RCB, but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India, and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future,” Saikia had said.

Furthermore, the BCCI has implemented a relegation and promotion system. Moving forward, only one team will be promoted and one team relegated in each Senior Men's competition.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Senior Women’s T20 Trophy will now incorporate a Super League stage, replacing the traditional knockout format.

Major tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, and Men’s U23 State A Trophy will adopt a structure consisting of 4 Elite Groups and 1 Plate Group.

Restructuring of the Plate Group has been introduced across various age categories. In limited-overs tournaments, the bottom six teams (based on the previous season’s rankings) will be assigned to the Plate Group.

