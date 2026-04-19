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BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: Report

The BCCI has reportedly taken a major decision regarding Ajit Agarkar’s role as chief selector as the board begins long-term planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The move signals stability in India’s selection panel ahead of the next global tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: Report
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BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to stay on for another year, with his contract getting extended until June 2027, according to The Indian Express. The move feels more like common sense than anything else—during Agarkar’s time as chief selector, India’s trophy cabinet got a serious upgrade. India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024, the Champions Trophy a year later, and defended their T20 World Cup crown in 2026. They even reached the ODI World Cup final at home in 2023. With India hosting the ODI World Cup again in 2027, the BCCI wants stability and isn’t looking to fix what isn’t broken.

“Under Agarkar's tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him,” a BCCI official said.

A BCCI official summed it up, saying the team managed a smooth transition under Agarkar and didn’t shy away from bold calls. The board feels strongly about keeping him in charge, so they plan to sit down with him during the IPL and keep him updated on their decision.

Switching gears, Suryakumar Yadav just led India to back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, but there’s still a cloud over his spot in the team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His form with the bat has been patchy. India’s upcoming tour of England and Ireland this summer will be a big test for him—not just his leadership, but his batting. What he does on that tour might decide if he gets another run all the way to the next batch of big events, including the Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir wants Suryakumar as his skipper and expects to stick around himself through the 2028 cycle. But that's only part of the equation. The Agarkar-led selection committee will have their say, especially since Suryakumar will be almost 38 once the Olympics roll around.

"Obviously Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Looking at the numbers, 2025 was rough for Suryakumar—his strike rate dipped below 120 and he didn’t notch a single half-century. Things picked up in 2026: four fifties before the T20 World Cup, and he was back scoring fast. But when the big games came? Outside of the opener against the USA, he struggled for runs, failing against South Africa, West Indies, England in the semifinal, and going out for a duck in the final against New Zealand.

With India’s top order packed with hard-hitters, and up-and-comer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi still waiting for his big chance, Suryakumar needs to step up and find the steady form that’ll keep him in the mix. The road ahead isn’t easy—but that’s international cricket for you.

Also read| 'Don’t deserve Pakistan spot': Mohammad Rizwan drops bombshell on his T20 future after form slump

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