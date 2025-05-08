Chakravarthy took two wickets and dismissed Dewald Brevis on 52, prompting him to leave the field. Brevis's half-century was crucial in CSK's victory in the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and has also received one demerit point from the BCCI for violating the IPL's Code of Conduct during their match against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Chakravarthy, who had dismissed Dewald Brevis, was observed giving an aggressive send-off, resulting in the fine.

Brevis had played a crucial innings, scoring 52 runs off 25 balls, while Noor Ahmed's four-wicket haul put the Ajinkya Rahane-led side on the brink of elimination as CSK emerged victorious by two wickets.

“Varun Chakaravarthy, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday," the statement released by the IPL said.

“Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," it further said.

Coming to the match, Noor Ahmed capitalized on the turning surface, delivering match-winning figures of 4/31 and helping the team limit KKR to 179/6 after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. The CSK spinners performed exceptionally well during the middle overs, taking five wickets and conceding 84 runs in the 11 overs they bowled.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 180 runs on a difficult surface, CSK had a shaky start, losing five batters after scoring 60 runs in the powerplay in Kolkata.

It was KKR's final home match, having accumulated 11 points from 12 matches. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next clash on Saturday.

Requiring just eight runs to win in the last over, CSK captain MS Dhoni smashed Andre Russell's full toss for a massive six towards deep mid-wicket, sparking wild celebrations among CSK fans. Dhoni then scored a single and was seen offering advice to Anshul Kamboj, who sealed the victory with a boundary.

Dhoni's match-winning innings of 17 runs off 18 balls entertained the fans at the Eden Gardens, with speculation that it may have been his final match at the venue.

