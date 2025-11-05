BCCI snubs Mohammed Shami for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji Trophy form: Is India moving on from the veteran pacer?

Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s Test squad for the South Africa series, sparking speculation about his red-ball future. BCCI favors young pacers as the veteran misses out again. Full details on India’s Test squad and Shami’s omission here.

Mohammed Shami has been left out of India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, which kicks off on November 14. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed both the Test squad and the India A squad (for a three-match series against South Africa A, starting November 13) on Wednesday, and notably, Shami's name was absent from both lists.

Shami, who was India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 and shared the top spot for wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025, last represented the national team in March 2025. Following that, he participated in the IPL but was overlooked for the England series (June-August) due to fitness concerns regarding the lengthy tour.

After the 2023 World Cup, Shami faced a significant injury setback. His return to international cricket came in January 2025, following the conclusion of the marquee event.

Lately, Shami has been actively participating in domestic cricket. Despite his impressive performance in three recent Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, where he excelled, he once again found himself excluded from the Test squad.

The 35-year-old fast bowler, who previously formed a formidable partnership with Jasprit Bumrah, played a crucial role in leading Bengal to consecutive victories over Uttarakhand and Gujarat, showcasing his exceptional skills. Over the course of three matches, he bowled 93 overs, albeit in shorter spells, and took more than 15 wickets.

"However, it seems that the selectors are unsure if Shami's body can withstand the rigours of Test cricket, which requires bowling long spells. In domestic cricket too, Shami, at times, takes breaks after spells. The outspoken fast bowler's recent statements in the media about his fitness and credentials also generated debate and might have impacted his chances negatively," said a report by news agency PTI.

"Since India are not playing Test cricket for at least six months after the South Africa series, it seems that the Indian team door has been shut on Shami, who has 462 wickets to his name across formats. He last played a Test match in 2023 and competed in ODIs and T20Is this year," the PTI report added.

The pace department for the Test format appears to be firmly established with the inclusion of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. Notably, Bengal pacer Akash Deep has made a return to the Test squad after recovering from a shoulder injury. He recently re-entered competitive cricket by participating in both the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Trophy.

Additionally, he is part of the India A team set to face South Africa A in the upcoming second four-day match, which kicks off on Thursday in Bengaluru.

India's pace lineup prominently features Bumrah and Siraj, while the spin department will once again depend on the experienced Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

India’s Test squad for South Africa series: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

