Shami is currently being closely monitored by the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mohammed Shami has less than a week to impress selectors in order to secure a spot on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy team. Shami, who recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff, is under close observation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team. After a strong performance in his first Ranji Trophy match for Bengal, Shami's fitness and form will be further assessed in upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 games. It has been noted that Shami needs to shed some weight and improve his fitness levels in order to meet the team's requirements.

"What one needs to see is when he can let go of the dependency on the BCCI's medical team, which is treating him after every spell he is bowling," said a BCCI source, as reported by The Times of India on November 22.

"The medical team feels he will start losing weight as he keeps playing matches, which will help build his endurance. Since the Ranji Trophy leg is over, the first round of SMAT matches have been kept as a makeshift yardstick," the source also said.

According to the report, Nitin Patel, the head of sports science at BCCI, and Nishant Bordoloi, the trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), are responsible for overseeing Shami's training and recovery regimen while he is with the Bengal team.

Shami's SMAT matches commenced on November 23, giving him a 10-day window to demonstrate his fitness, as stated in the report.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Shami will not be hurried back into cricket, with the ICC Champions Trophy in February being taken into consideration.

"Bowling two-over spells in T20 matches in SMAT isn't the ideal parameter. To maintain intensity in a high-profile Test series is a different ball game. There is a chance he could be sent to train with Team India if he clears the SMAT challenge, but to play him will be a good call. The selectors are also wary about the Champions Trophy in February," said the source.

If Shami's recovery progresses as expected, he may be able to participate in the third Test starting on December 14.

During Shami's absence, Team India performed admirably in the first Test at Perth. Stand-in captain and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets, Mohammed Siraj took five, and debutant Harshit Rana claimed four, leading India to a 295-run victory.

