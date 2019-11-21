BCCI set to introduce one new franchise instead of two in IPL: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to introduce one new franchise next year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have a nine-team event at least until 2022 instead of releasing a tender for two new teams from 2020 onwards.

"Nine teams work well until a new FTP can fall in place (2023) and BCCI can introduce the 10th team," a source close to the matter told TOI.

According to reports, the country's cricketing body is going to set a base price of around US$300m (approx. Rs 2000 crore) for the new franchise to get into the star-studded league.

"There are buyers. That’s not the point. But are there enough buyers coming to the table where bidding can be a competitive process? For one franchise, yes. For two, let’s see," the source added.

By March next year, the new venue in Ahmedabad with a capacity of 1.1 lakh is likely to be ready and available for use.

"There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there," those in know-how were quoted, making it clear the board would love to have the new team form its base in Motera only.

"So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be great amount of interest and will set a benchmark for the future."

However, there's an issue related to former the former franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala who need to be paid in excess of Rs 1500 crore as per the arbitration rules.

Now disabled IPL sides as in Deccan Chargers and Sahara Pune Warriors who also have disputes which need settling.

"Will Kochi Tuskers be offered money or a franchise? It’s a big question," the source said.

"Regardless of whether BCCI is in a strong position in some cases or on the backfoot on some, the point is that legal cases are on and smoothly settling them before beginning afresh is the right thing to do."