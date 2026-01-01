BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

The BCCI is set to announce India’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series on a fixed date as selectors weigh key selection calls. With senior pacers under workload watch, the spotlight is on whether Mohammed Shami will earn a recall to the national side.

As India welcomes 2026, cricket enthusiasts are keenly anticipating the first significant squad announcement of the year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to reveal the ODI squad for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand on Saturday, January 3.

According to reports from The Times of India, senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is likely to disclose the team on January 3, providing much-needed clarity to the Indian setup before the crucial series.

“The national selection committee, headed by (former India pacer) Ajit Agarkar, will hold an online meeting on Jan 3 to pick the squad," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The three-match series, which begins on January 11 in Vadodara, serves as a crucial starting point for the Men in Blue’s 2026 calendar. While the T20I squad—which mirrors the group heading to the T20 World Cup in February—is already known, the ODI group remains a subject of intense debate, specifically regarding the return of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

The Shami Factor: Is He Back?

Mohammed Shami has not featured for the national side since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. After nearly a year on the sidelines due to fitness concerns and a stint in domestic cricket to prove his match readiness, reports suggest the 35-year-old is finally "back in the reckoning."

Shami has been impressive in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 8 wickets in just 4 matches for Bengal. With Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup, the selection committee, under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, is anticipated to bring Shami back to spearhead a predominantly young pace attack that includes Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Key Selection Talking Points

While Shami’s return is the headline, several other spots are under scrutiny:

The Captaincy and Openers: Shubman Gill, who missed the recent South Africa ODIs due to injury, is set to return and lead the side. He will likely be joined at the top by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The Wicketkeeper Dilemma: With KL Rahul as the primary choice, the battle for the second gloveman is between Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel. Kishan’s explosive domestic form (including a 39-ball century) makes him a frontrunner.

Injury Concerns: Shreyas Iyer remains a doubtful inclusion as he awaits medical clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Series Schedule

The ODI leg of the New Zealand tour will be played at the following venues:

1st ODI: January 11 – Vadodara

2nd ODI: January 14 – Rajkot

3rd ODI: January 18 – Indore

