BCCI serves conflict of interest notice to president Roger Binny

The BCCI have served a conflict of interest notice to president Roger Binny, on the complaint of Sanjeev Gupta, demanding a reply by December 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: dna webdek |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

The BCCI have served a conflict of interest notice to its president Roger Binny, with BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran prompting a written response from the board supremo. Binny had earlier become BCCI's 36th president, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm. 

The notice has been served to Binny after a complaint from Sanjeev Gupta, who has alleged that the BCCI president's daughter-in-law, Mayanti Langer, the wife of Stuart Binny works with Star Sports, who hold the media rights for India's home season. 

Thus, ethics officer Saran has asked Binny to come up with a written response to the charges levelled against him by December 20. 

Binny's daughter-in-law Mayanti is a renowned Indian sports presenter, was she was also covering the T20 World Cup 2022. 

She got married to former India cricketer Stuart Binny back in 2012, thus the complainant has alleged a conflict of interest against the BCCI president. 

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part.

"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.

Binny, who played in a combined 27 Tests and ODIs for India also won the 1983 World Cup and replaced Ganguly earlier this year. 

With inputs from PTI

