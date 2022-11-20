Search icon
BCCI selection committee: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar set to apply for chief selector's post

Ajit is the assistant coach of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. He will have to quit from his current position in order to become chief selector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started its search for a new Chief Selector as well as an open call for applications for the new selection committee.

The BCCI fired the four-member selection committee, which was led by Chetan Sharma.  Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty were also on the selection committee. Some were appointed in 2020, while others were appointed in 2021. 

The term of a senior national selector is generally four years, but it can be extended. 

According to media reports, former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar may be the BCCI's preferred option for the position of national selector.

Ajit is experienced in all three forms and has participated in the IPL. In this scenario, his knowledge and advice could be useful in team selection. He also gets along well with the younger players, having worked with them in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Ajit Agarkar is now the assistant coach of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. He will have to quit from his current position in order to become chief selector.

The former India bowler took 299 wickets in 110 first-class matches, 420 in 270 List-A matches, and 47 in 63 T20 matches.

